Court bars Rivers APC from contesting 2023 elections

Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has nullified all the primaries conducted by All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state. The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile, ruled that the party’s candidates in the coming 2923 elections, including it governorship candidate of the party, Patrick Tonye-Cole cannot participate in the election.

A governorship aspirant under the party Bernard Mikko, has filed a lawsuit against Some aggrieved APC members loyal to the governorship Candidate of SDP, Senator Magnus Abe, had approached the Court challenging the conduct of the Primary election with claims of exclusion from the delegates’ primaries conducted in the State. Abe was in the APC until he joined the SDP after the governorship primaries that produced Cole. Reacting to the judgement, the spokesperson of the APC in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju, said the party would appeal the judgement, noting that, “the congresses of our party is entirely an internal party affairs.

“Therefore, it is a travesty of justice as far as we are concerned.” Nwauju added: “The persons who went to court against our party are now members of the SDP and therefore meddlesome Interlopers in our internal affairs. “We do believe firmly that the appellate court shall treat the matter dispassionately and deliver justice in this matter because this is not an action against the primaries but an attempt at challenging the composition of our delegate list.”

