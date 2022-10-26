News Top Stories

Court bars Rivers APC from contesting 2023 elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has nullified all the primaries conducted by All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state. The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile, ruled that the party’s candidates in the coming 2923 elections, including it governorship candidate of the party, Patrick Tonye-Cole cannot participate in the election.

A governorship aspirant under the party Bernard Mikko, has filed a lawsuit against Some aggrieved APC members loyal to the governorship Candidate of SDP, Senator Magnus Abe, had approached the Court challenging the conduct of the Primary election with claims of exclusion from the delegates’ primaries conducted in the State. Abe was in the APC until he joined the SDP after the governorship primaries that produced Cole. Reacting to the judgement, the spokesperson of the APC in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju, said the party would appeal the judgement, noting that, “the congresses of our party is entirely an internal party affairs.

“Therefore, it is a travesty of justice as far as we are concerned.” Nwauju added: “The persons who went to court against our party are now members of the SDP and therefore meddlesome Interlopers in our internal affairs. “We do believe firmly that the appellate court shall treat the matter dispassionately and deliver justice in this matter because this is not an action against the primaries but an attempt at challenging the composition of our delegate list.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Need to trim cost for improved governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

T he Federal Government has said it intends to keep the cost of governance within manageable limits by reducing its personnel cost. This will be actualised by giving incentives to make some of her workers leave for the more challenging but fulfilling world of entrepreneurship. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab […]
News

Osun monarch wants Nigerians to shun nepotism

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

An Osun State traditional ruler, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta in Ayedire Local Government area of the state, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun 111, yesterday charged Nigerians to always shun sectionalism and segregation capable of causing disharmony amongst them.   The traditional ruler, who made the charge in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, […]
News Top Stories

Alleged N29b fraud: You’ve case to answer, court tells ex-Gov Nyako, Son

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the no-case submission by former Adamawa Governor Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), his son, Abdulaziz and others being tried for their alleged complicity in the diversion of about N29 billion public funds.   The Federal Government is prosecuting Nyako, Abdulaziz, Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Sebore Farms and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica