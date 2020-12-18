Court bars Ugwuanyi, DSS, others from harassing tricycle operators

After two years of legal fireworks, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Enugu State Chapter, yesterday announced that it would resume full operation in Enugu State soon. This followed a favourable court judgment by the National Industrial Court, Enugu Division, which ordered the state government, police, Department of State Service (DSS) and other relevant agencies to stop harassing and obstructing the operations of TOAN as a duly registered trade union.

As part of preparations for smooth operation, the association has written DSS and the Police to inform them of its intention to resume work which had been suspended since 2017 following a crisis of leadership between it and a rival group, the Association of Tricycle Riders Union, ATRTU. The rival group, ATRTU, was being supported by the Enugu State Ministry of Transport. But following the judgment obtained from the National Industrial Court sitting in Enugu on Wednesday by Justice O. O. Arowosegbe, TOAN would now operate without molestation and interference from any government or security agency.

Briefing journalists in Enugu, the chairman of TOAN, Comrade Kingsley Edeh and the Secretary, Comrade Mesachi Udeh, said with their victory at the court, they were now ready to commence operations without hindrance.

Edeh said TOAN being a registered and recognised trade union, had approached the industrial court to avoid crisis in Enugu State as stipulated in the Trade Union Act. “In line with the court judgment, the Union has concluded arrangement to commence full operation with effect from 1st January, 2021.

