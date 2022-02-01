News

Court begins hearing on suit challenging Plateau Speaker’s removal

A Plateau State High Court in Jos has commenced hearing on the suit seeking to nullify the purported removal of Nuhu Abok Ayuba as Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

The suit filed by Gwottson D. Fom, member representing Jos South, and Tyem Pirfa Jongfa, member representing Langtang Central, is seeking to reverse Ayuba’s sacking on the grounds that it is illegal.

 

The case, which came up for hearing on Monday, also included Ayuba, Yakubu Sanda, Clerk of the House, Longbab Ponven Wuyep, Plateau State Government, the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps  NSCDC) and 10 others. Counsel for the police, N.K Tali, appealed to the court for time to enable the force to respond to the claim.

 

The lead counsel for the claimants, Edward Pwajok (SAN), did not oppose the application for an extension of time. Justice N. L. Musa adjourned the case till March 15 for a hearing.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

