News

Court blocks Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim mareva injunction directing 20 commercial banks to block the accounts of oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, in a bid to recover the cash value of more than 16 million barrels of crude oil allegedly diverted from AITEO Eastern E & P Company Ltd. The judge gave the order following an ex- parte motion in suit marked FHC/L/ CS/52/202 which has AITEO Eastern E & P Company Ltd as the plaintiff/applicants and SPDC Ltd as the first defendant.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd were joined as second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively. The banks where the Shell companies operate accounts in Nigeria were also joined as respondents in the suit. AITEO’s motion was filed by Messrs Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) leading Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Dapo Olanipekun (SAN) and four other SANs. In her ruling on the motion, Justice Oguntoyinbo directed the banks to “ringfence any cash, bonds, deposits, all forms of negotiable instruments to the value of $2.7 billion and pay all standing credits to the Shell companies up to the value into an interest yielding account in the name of the Chief Registrar of the court”.

The judge further directed the Chief Registrar to “hold the funds in trust” pending the hearing of the motion and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed before it by AITEO. The court also restrained the defendants or their agents/privies from presenting to the banks ”any mandate or instrument for the withdrawal of any money and /or funds standing to the credit of any of the accounts” of the defendants kept/maintained “at any of the named respondent banks, “without first preserving/ring-fencing the sum of $1,251,305.5 or its equivalent in any other official currency including but not limited to the naira and/or pound sterling being the value of the plaintiff’s 1,022,029 barrels of crude oil (at the rate of $79.50 per barrel as stated in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) letter dated 8th day of July, 2020″.

The defendants werfurther restrained in the interim from presenting to the named banks any mandate or instrument for the withdrawal or any money and/or funds standing to the credit of any of the accounts of the five defendants kept or maintained at any of the named respondent banks and or their branches without first preserving.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate queries SEC over N10.3bn staff wage bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…directs audit, job cut   Auditor General submits reports on NDDC, NBET to Reps   The Senate, yesterday, queried the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spending an estimated sum    of N10.3 billion annually as wage bill on about 600 personnel, describing the situation as very outrageous. The apex legislative chamber, therefore, directed the […]
News

Badagry LGA chairman decries impact of bad roads, checkpoints on tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State, Segun Onilude, has decried the negative effect that bad roads and activities of the various security agencies at the numerous checkpoints on the Badagry – Seme corridor is having on the tourism activities and economy of the area. He said despite its vast and rich tourism […]
News

S’East govs, Ohanaeze congratulate Iwuanyanwu at 78

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Governors of South- East and the President- General of the apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo were among prominent Nigerians who gathered in Owerri, the Imo state capital to honour Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his 78th birthday. While the governors described his footprints as indelible, President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo described Iwuanyanwu as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica