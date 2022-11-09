Court cancels Enugu LP guber primary, orders repeat in 14 days

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has cancelled the Labour Party primary election for the 2023 general election in Enugu.

Edeoga and Capt. Evarest Nnaji have been at war over who is the authentic candidate of the party in the state.

The duo defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the May 25, 2022 primary election.

Justice Evelyn Maha of Court 11, Federal High Court, dismissed the primary election that produced Edeoga as a hoax and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election withing 14 days

