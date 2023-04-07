Court Charges Man For Raping Minor In Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State on Thursday remanded one Onyeka Ubaka, a 21-year-old man for allegedly having intercourse with a minor, Favour Togbe.

He was remanded in a judgment delivered by Magistrate E.Kubenje after the defendant who is facing a one-count charge bordering on rape preferred against him by the Lagos State Police Command was arraigned.

The police prosecutor, DSP K. Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offense in March 2023.

She said that the family of the victim seeks justice for their daughter after the defendant illegally had sexual intercourse with Favour in the Ayobo area of Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the offense committed is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read, “That you Onyeka Ubaka sometime in March 2023 at No. 16 Moshalashi Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did defile one Favour Togbe ‘f’ I5 years old by having sexual intercourse with her and thereby committed an offense under section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Magistrate E. Kubenje did not take the plea of the defendant.

The case was adjourned till May 5, for mention.

