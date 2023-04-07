Metro & Crime News

Court Charges Man For Raping Minor In Lagos

Posted on Author Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga Comment(0)

An Ikeja Magistrates Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State on Thursday remanded one Onyeka Ubaka, a 21-year-old man for allegedly having intercourse with a minor, Favour Togbe.

He was remanded in a judgment delivered by Magistrate E.Kubenje after the defendant who is facing a one-count charge bordering on rape preferred against him by the Lagos State Police Command was arraigned.

The police prosecutor, DSP K. Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offense in March 2023.

She said that the family of the victim seeks justice for their daughter after the defendant illegally had sexual intercourse with Favour in the Ayobo area of Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the offense committed is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read, “That you Onyeka Ubaka sometime in March 2023 at No. 16 Moshalashi Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did defile one Favour Togbe ‘f’ I5 years old by having sexual intercourse with her and thereby committed an offense under section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Magistrate E. Kubenje did not take the plea of the defendant.

The case was adjourned till May 5, for mention.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Igbo leaders reject pressure for VP ticket as Okorie calls for alliance

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

Despite the strong agitations by the South East zone to produce the next President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election, the North appears to be making strong inroads for the zone to accept the vice presidential tickets of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   Consequent upon this […]
News

Fresh crisis rocks ASUU-EBSU as officers sacked

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday announced the sacking of the executive officers of the union over tenure elongation and other acts inconsistent with their mandates. The embattled Acting Chairperson of the union, Dr. Ikechukwu Igwenyi was sacked alongside other executive members following resolutions reached after the […]
News Top Stories

‘Kill the bastard’, dad of murdered pupil demands justice

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

There was a mild drama at the Kano Police Command as the principal suspect in the killings of five-year-girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was paraded while her Father Abubakar Abdulsalam in tears called for his immediate prosecution. Abdulsalam said while crying, “kill this bastard now, please don’t spare him, please I beg you in the name of […]

Leave a Reply