Court cleared us to elect new leadership –TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said the congress’s decision to proceed with the 12th Triennial National Delegates Conference was based on an order by the National Industrial Court Abuja. A source at the National Secretariat said the public should disregard rumours making the rounds that the Labour Centre disregarded a Court order in an election that produced Festus Osifo as president of TUC. According to the source, the Congress hinged her decision on an Order issued by Justice O.A Obaseki Osaghae of NIC Abuja based on the Constitution of TUC.

However, a Certify True Copy of the Order dated July 7th, 2022, Justice Obaseki Osaghae ordered that “this is a new matter. It is mentioned for the first time today. Upon the agreement of the parties represented by their counsel, Adesina Oke for the claimant, and Emmanuel Ezeh for the defendant.

“The parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante at the National Delegates Conference coming up on the 19th and 20th July 2022; specifically that the conference and elections should be by the provision of the existing Constitution. The case is adjourned to October 11, 2022, for hearing of the originating summons”.

