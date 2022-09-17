News

Court clears 2 businessmen of N1.8bn fraud charge by EFCC

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos has discharged and acquitted two businessmen; Kehinde Eliot Ogboand Kelvin Chris, of N1.8 billion fraud allegations brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge cleared the duo of the entire five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence, conspiracy and forgery, after a nearly four-year trial.

The judge held that the EFCC failed to establish any element of criminality against the defendants, adding that the transaction which led to the charge was of a civil nature that could have been resolved by the complainant and the defendants. The defendants were arraigned by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Command on October 22, 2018. They were charged alongside Danium Energy Services Limited, which the prosecution alleged they used to deceive Sterling Bank Plc to lend them money to finance a Local Purchase Order (LPO) for 20,000 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for supply to Total Nigeria Limited. Each defendant plead-ed “not guilty,” following which trial commenced.

On August 5, 2022, the court adjourned till Friday for judgement and while in her judgement, Justice Taiwo upheld Ogbo and Chris’ contention that the charge should not have been brought in the first place. “I have examined the evidence of the prosecution as well as that of the defence. It is clear to me that the issue here is civil in nature which could have been resolved in a civil matter. There is no element of criminality in a loan duly guaranteed by a tank farm in Akwa Ibom State own by first defendant.’’

 

Our Reporters

