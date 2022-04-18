Metro & Crime

Court clears bizman, banker of N1.7bn fraud

Magistrate A.O. Layinka of a Lagos Magistrate’s Court at Ogba, has struck out an alleged N1.7 billion money laundering charge against the Managing Director of Shibahwells Energy Ltd, Isaac Adewole, and a banker, Kingsley Ananwude, for lacking in merit.

 

The Magistrate discharged the duo and struck out the charge following a Legal Advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State, which cleared them of any wrongdoing.

 

It would be recalled that the defendants were arraigned by the police on February 9, 2022, in a charge marked MIK/B/6/2022, designated as Commissioner of Police vs. Adewole Isaac & Kingsley Ananwude, for alleged money laundering and stealing of N1.7 billion.

 

After denying the alleged offence, the court admitted the defendants to bail and adjourned the case to March 15, 2022, for trial. However, on the day scheduled for commencement of trial, Magistrate Layinka discharged the defendants and struck out the charge for lacking in merit after relying on the Legal Advice.

 

In the Legal Advice signed by the DPP of Lagos State, it was stated that after an extensive review of the duplicate case file provided by the police, it was found out that the defendants were arrested based on rumours by one, Timi Popoola and nothing more.

The DPP further stated that there was insufficient evidence to predicate the offences upon which a criminal charge was brought before the court.

 

