News

Court clears ex-NBA President, Usoro, of N1.4bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, of alleged N1.4 billion fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The judge while upholding Usoro’s no case submission held that the anti-graft agency failed to establish any prima facie case against the former NBA chief that would warrant him to enter a defence.
Justice Aikawa noted that the penal code, under which Usoro was charged to court is not applicable to southern states, among which are Lagos and Akwa-Ibom states which were said to be the locations of the alleged offences.
“On the whole, I hold that the prosecution has failed to establish any prima facie case. Accordingly, the defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted,” the judge held.
Usoro’s lawyer, Effiong O. Effiong (SAN) had while arguing his no case submission submitted that the prosecution only called two witnesses and closed its case because there was no case against his client.
He urged the court to allow the no case motion because the prosecution has failed to establish a prima-facie case against the defendant to warrant opening of any defence.
Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Uduak Kufre, drew the court’s attention to a counter-affidavit filed in opposition to the defendant’s motion. He urged the court to dismiss the no case motion in view of the overwhelming evidence adduced by the prosecution as well as the exhibits admitted in evidence and order the defendant to enter his defence.
The anti-graft agency had on February 18, 2021, closed its case against Usoro after calling two witnesses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan meets IGP, DG DSS, seeks end to protests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday met with the Inspector General of Police , Mohammad Adamu and Director General of the Department of State Services , Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to explore ways of quelling the rising tension in the country.     The meeting followed the shootings on Tuesday night at the Lekki Toll […]
News

Easter celebration: Catholic Bishop urges Nigerians to pursue peace, unity of Nigeria

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo yesterday called on those agitating for the disintegration of Nigeria to jettison the idea, but rather, work for its unity, progress and development under a united entity. The cleric condemned the issuance of ultimatum to some Nigerians to vacate a section of the […]
News

A season of power shows

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Many are aghast at the use of force by some persons in Delta State against ordinary people. From the police, government officials to other influential citizens, there appears to be little or no respect for the ordinary man. Dominic Adewole chronicles some of the incidences in this report from Asaba It is survival of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica