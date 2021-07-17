Court clears ex-president NBA, Usoro, of N1.4bn fraud

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, of alleged N1.4 billion fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge while upholding Usoro’s no case submission held that the anti-graft agency failed to establish any prima facie case against the former NBA chief that would warrant him to enter a defence. Justice Aikawa noted that the penal code, under which Usoro was charged to court, is not applicable to southern states, among which are Lagos and Akwa-Ibom states which were said to be the locations of the alleged offences.

“On the whole, I hold that the prosecution has failed to establish any prima facie case. Accordingly, the defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted”, the judge held. Usoro’s lawyer, Effiong O. Effiong (SAN) had while arguing his no case submission submitted that the prosecution only called two witnesses and closed its case because there was no case against his client. He urged the court to allow the no case motion because the prosecution has failed to establish a prima-facie case against the defendant to warrant opening of any defence. Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Uduak Kufre, drew the court’s attention to a counter-affidavit filed in opposition to the defendant’s motion. He urged the court to dismiss the no case motion in view of the overwhelming evidence adduced by the prosecution as well as the exhibits admitted in evidence and order the defendant to enter his defence.

The anti-graft agency had on February 18, 2021, closed its case against Usoro after calling two witnesses. In his testimony before the court, an EFCC investigating officer, Abdulrahman Arabo, disclosed that the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, hired Usoro who, in turn, invited other SANs to join him at the Election Tribunal where his victory was being challenged in 2015. The EFFC witness also testified that the sum of N1.4 billion legal fee paid to the SANs was drawn from the treasury of the the Akwa Ibom State’s account.

It would be recalled that Usoro was first arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 10-count charge of alleged N1.4 billion fraud on December 18, 2018 before Justice Muslim Hassan. The case was later taken away from the judge after Usoro petitioned the Chief Judge alleging bias.

Like this: Like Loading...