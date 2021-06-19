News

Court clears Nwaoboshi of N322m fraud charge

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, of the N322 million fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The senator was cleared of the alleged offence alongside his two firms, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd. Delivering judgement in the matter yesterday, Justice Aneke said the EFCC failed to prove the elements of the offences fo which it charged the lawmaker and his firms to court.

The judge noted that the evidence led by the first prosecution witness, Prince Kpokpogri, could best be described as hearsay because it was based on a call from an anonymous caller and that he did not tender the documents supplied to him by the anonymous caller who was never invited by the prosecution to testify in the matter. Justice Aneke further noted that the computer- generated statement of account sought to be tendered by the third prosecution witness, Eyitayo Moigbemtere, was rejected on the ground that it did not comply with Section 84 of the Evidence Act.

