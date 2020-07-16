News

Court clears Tompolo’s firm, Akpolokemi, others of N34bn fraud

Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a firm linked to a former Niger Delta militants leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, of alleged N34 billion fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2015 dragged the firm and eight others to court on a 40-count charge bordering on the alleged offence. The other defendants in the case were a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpolokemi, Kime Engozu, Rex Elem, Gregory Mbonu and Warredi Enisuoh.

Three other firms – Odimiri Electrical Limited; Boloboere Property and Estate Limited and Destre Consult Limited – were also defendants in the criminal case. Tompolo was initially joined as the first defendant in the case, but following his refusal to answer repeated court summons, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who handled the case for the EFCC, applied to court that Tompolo’s name be removed from the charge sheet. The other defendants left on the charge sheet later filed a no-case submission. They maintained their innocence on all the allegations and urged the court to clear them. Delivering ruling on the defendants’ no-case submission yesterday, Justice Buba held that the prosecution “failed to establish a prima facie case” against the defendants.

Our Reporters

