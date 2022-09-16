Court clears two bizmen of N1.8bn fraud charge by EFCC

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has discharged and acquitted two businessmen, Ogbor Eliot and Kelvin Chris, of a N1.8 billion fraud allegation brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge cleared Ogbor and Chris of the entire five counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence, conspiracy and forgery, after a nearly four-year trial.

The judge held that the EFCC failed to establish any element of criminality against the defendants, adding that the transaction which led to the charge was of a civil nature that could have been resolved by the complainant and the defendants.

The defendants were arraigned the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Command on October 22, 2018.

They were charged alongside Danium Energy Services Limited, which the prosecution alleged they used to deceive Sterling Bank Plc to lend them money to finance a Local Purchase Order (LPO) for 20,000 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for supply to Total Nigeria Limited.

Each defendant pleaded “not guilty,” following which trial commenced.

On August 5, 2022, the court adjourned till Friday for judgement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...