Court convicted ‘Mama Boko Haram,’ 2 others over N66m fraud – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday, announced the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil (a.k.a Mama Boko Haram), alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N66m.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the conviction was secured by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency. “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil, a.k.a Mama Boko Haram, alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede on a three count charge of conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N66m.

“The defendants as promoter and managers of a Non-Governmental Organization, Complete Care and Aids Foundation on September 7, 2018 induced one Ali Tijjani, and his company, AMTMAT Global Ventures to supply N51million worth of processed maize grain also known as “biski” for which they refused to pay. AMTMAT Global Ventures further processed and funded the trip of the trio to Morocco to the tune of N15 Million, a cost they refused to defray”, Uwujaren said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...