Court convicts 2 over illegal market activities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drawn the attention of the general public to the judgement of the Federal High Court siting in Abuja on June 28, 2021, in respect of Bara Finance & Investment Limited wherein the company, as well as Messrs Ede Agida Peters and Olom Ojebong Jacob were convicted of engaging in illegal capital market activities and operating an unregistered investment scheme, contrary to the provisions of sections 38, 54 and 67 of the Investments and Securities Act 2007.

SEC, in a statement by the management noted that the court sentenced Mr. Ede Agida Peters and Mr. Olom Ojebong Jacob to one year imprisonment at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, without the option of a fine.

SEC, however, stated that no eqpronouncement was made by the court on the Commission’s request for the defendants to refund all outstanding monies due to their investors.

“The Commission hereby reiterates that Bara Finance & Investment Limited and its promoters are not registered to operate in the Nigerian capital market.

Accordingly, the public is strongly advised to desist from engaging in any capital market related business/investment activities with the company or otherwise dealing with the above-mentioned individuals convicted by the Federal High Court.”

