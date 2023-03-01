Court convicts company of stealing €29m from NPA

An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday imposed a N100 million fine on the Transport and Port Management System Ltd (TPMS), for stealing 29 million Euros from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the owner of

the company, a Beninois, the late Jean Codo, on Dec.13, 2019, alongside the company on an eight-count bordering on stealing. Codo had pleaded not guilty. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mojisola Dada struck out the late Codo’s name from the charge after his death. Dada held that prosecution effectively proved the charges. She consequently convicted the company. The judge ordered the company to pay the N100 million within seven days of the judgment or be wound up and all its assets forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The court also ordered the company to restitute the sum of €17.6 million Euros to the NPA. The EFCC presented five witnesses during the trial in which several documentary evidence from within and outside of Nigeria were tendered

