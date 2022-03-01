Metro & Crime

Court convicts Elegushi, two others over Internet fraud in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has sentenced three Internet fraudsters to jail over offences bordering on impersonation and conspiracy.

The trio: Elegushi Mumuni Abiodun, Abdullahi Umar Faruq and Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji were separately convicted by Justice Uche Agomoh following their prosecution by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They had been charged on separate counts bordering on impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same Section.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Tuesday, the three defendants pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC and consequently, the prosecution counsel reviewed the facts of the cases and urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

Justice Agomoh thereafter, convicted and sentenced Abiodun to seven months imprisonment; Faruq to 18 months imprisonment; and Oladimieji, to nine months imprisonment.

The court ordered that Elegushi must pay the sum of $550 and forfeit one iPhone X mobile phone to the Federal Government.

 

