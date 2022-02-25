Court convicts Evans, two others of kidnapping

It was judgement day for Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) on Friday as an Ikeja High Court, Lagos, presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi, convicted him and two others on the charge of kidnapping.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi convicted Evans and the two others for conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Dùru.

Justice Oshodi found Evans and others guilty of a two-count charge of kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu.

Others convicted alongside Evans are Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu.

The judge held that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the charge against the three convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court especially the videos evidence collaborated the guilty of the convicts

Justice Oshodi, however, discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukw and two former soldiers Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

