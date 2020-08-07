Court convicts Naira Marley over Abuja concert

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court sitting on Friday sentenced music star, Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, for violating COVID-19 guidelines to perform at a concert organised at Jabi Lake Mall on June 13.

The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni said the Musician and his crew violated the COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 made by Presidential Order pursuant to Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. 02, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Akanni convicted Naira Marley and his co- accused on a four-count charge, which include: violating Presidential ban on interstate travelling, not wearing of face mask contrary to the Presidential Order imposing compulsory wearing of face mask by all persons within Abuja the Federal Capital Territory, violating social distance order as well as violating dusk to dawn curfew in the territory.

Naira Marley, who pleaded guilty to all the charges, was convicted and fined N50,000 for each of the counts. The Magistrate also ordered him to publish a public apology to the Federal Government in a national daily.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Taskteam on COVID-19, Attah Ikharo, said: “I think for those of us in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and those of us in the COVID-19 team, this has been a very long struggling matter. The artist himself today pleaded guilty that he broke the law and the judge in her mercy was kind to give him N50,000 per each of the four-count charge.

“We are telling people that they should learn to obey the law and do what is right. Regardless of what you think you are, you are subject to law and even if you run far and think time has overtaken the process of justice, that is not true. You can see that after like two months now, he has been brought to face the law. We thank the security agencies, Police for actually picking him up and flying him into Abuja for this prosecution.”

