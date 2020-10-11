Court convicts seven over SIM card registration fraud

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday said it has successfully prosecuted and convicted seven persons in Abuja and Kano State over SIM card malpractices.

A statement issued by the Commission’s Spokeswoman, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed that the convicts were notorious for using unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in the country.

He noted that the offenders, Bako Joseph Boy, Umar Kabiru Abdullahi, Lawal Sani, Shamsuddin Aliyu, George Eze, Ayuba Ishak, and Kabiru Ali were nabbed through a sting operation conducted by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him: “The offences were contrary to section 517 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 65 (1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and Section 65 (2) of the NCC Act, 2003 and punishable under the same Act.”

He further explained that: “The Seven convicts were all charged and convicted at the Grade 1 Area Court Nyanya, Abuja and the Senior Magistrate Court, Kano for offences bordering on violation of SIM registration laws in the country on September 4, 2020 and October 24, 2020 respectively.

“The suspects, who pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them, were subsequently convicted as charged and sentenced to two months imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of N15,000 and six months imprisonment or the option of fine in the sum of N20,000.

“Specifically, the first convict Boy was charged with the sale of SIM cards outside a controlled environment, while the other six were arraigned on the charge of the sale of fraudulently registered SIM cards,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...