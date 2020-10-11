News

Court convicts seven over SIM card registration fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday said it has successfully prosecuted and convicted seven persons in Abuja and Kano State over SIM card malpractices.

A statement issued by the Commission’s Spokeswoman, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed that the convicts were notorious for using unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in the country.

He noted that the offenders, Bako Joseph Boy, Umar Kabiru Abdullahi, Lawal Sani, Shamsuddin Aliyu, George Eze, Ayuba Ishak, and Kabiru Ali were nabbed through a sting operation conducted by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him: “The offences were contrary to section 517 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 65 (1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and Section 65 (2) of the NCC Act, 2003 and punishable under the same Act.”

He further explained that: “The Seven convicts were all charged and convicted at the Grade 1 Area Court Nyanya, Abuja and the Senior Magistrate Court, Kano for offences bordering on violation of SIM registration laws in the country on September 4, 2020 and October 24, 2020 respectively.

“The suspects, who pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them, were subsequently convicted as charged and sentenced to two months imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of N15,000 and six  months imprisonment or the option of fine in the sum of N20,000.

“Specifically, the first convict Boy was charged with the sale of SIM cards outside a controlled environment, while the other six were arraigned on the charge of the sale of fraudulently registered SIM cards,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Ebonyi: 20 hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…schools remain closed -Deputy gov   At least 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29, 2020.   This came as the state government yesterday said schools across the state remain closed.   The AE-FUTHA Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. […]
News

Fayose: God’s angry with APC for rigging 2015 elections

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday said that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) is an indication that God is angry with the ruling party for allegedly rigging the 2015 general elections. Fayose, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said in a Twitter thread on his […]
News

Foundation submits long term devt draft plan to Abia govt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND), has submitted a 30-year draft plan for the state’s long term development plan for Abia State to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Receiving the draft plan in Umuahia, Ikpeazu pledged his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure, stressing that his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: