News

Court convicts seven over SIM card

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), through concerted enforcement efforts with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the Department of State Services (DSS), has secured the court convictions of seven Nigerians for SIM card-related offences.

 

According to a statement from the commission, the seven convicts were all recently charged and convicted at the Grade 1 Area Court Nyanya, Abuja, and the Senior Magistrate’s Court, Kano for offences bordering on violation of SIM registration laws in the country.

 

The offenders, Bako Joseph Boy, Umar Kabiru Abdullahi, Lawal Sani, Shamsuddin Aliyu, George Eze, Ayuba Ishak, and Kabiru Ali, were convicted for various SIM card-related offences. Specifically, the first convict,

 

Bako Joseph Boy, was charged with the sale of SIM cards outside a controlled environment, while the other six were  arraigned on the charge of the sale of fraudulently registered SIM cards.

 

NCC said the offences were contrary to section 517 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 65 (1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and Section 65 (2) of the NCC Act, 2003 and punishable under the same Act.

 

“The suspects, who pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them, were subsequently convicted as charged and sentenced to two months imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of N15,000 and six months imprisonment or the option of fine in the sum of N20,000.

 

“The arrest of the suspects followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NCC, NSCDC, and DSS to strengthen inter-agency collaboration towards curbing the criminal act of registering and selling of preregistered SIM cards in the country.

 

The use of pre-registered SIM cards gives cover for unwholesome activities like kidnapping, call masking, threat to lives, bullying, armed robbery, identity theft, financial crimes and SIM swap fraud, among others,” NCC said.

 

The convictions showed that the commitment of the NCC to stop the use of unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in the country was yielding results.

 

The telecoms regulator, therefore, urged the general public to stop the sale, purchase, and use of preregistered SIM cards as it constituted a punishable offence under the law

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawan blames revenue loss on agencies’ inefficiency

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Gbajabiamila: We’ll pass budget that reflects our realities Reps slate Tuesday, Wednesday for commencement of debate President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, declared that the inefficiency of government agencies was responsible for revenue losses. Lawan also tasked Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to not only protect jobs, but to create more opportunities. He implored the […]
News

Oshiomhole: PDP provided documentary evidence that disqualified Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday made a startling revelation on how leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) provided documentary evidence that led to the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the governorship race. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress had set up a […]
News

Godwin Maduka debunks $1m bribery allegation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has debunked the allegation the he gave a bribe of $1million to former governor Peter Obi to assist him in securing the governorship ticket of the PDP, describing it as wicked and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: