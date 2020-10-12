Court convicts seven over SIM card

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), through concerted enforcement efforts with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the Department of State Services (DSS), has secured the court convictions of seven Nigerians for SIM card-related offences.

According to a statement from the commission, the seven convicts were all recently charged and convicted at the Grade 1 Area Court Nyanya, Abuja, and the Senior Magistrate’s Court, Kano for offences bordering on violation of SIM registration laws in the country.

The offenders, Bako Joseph Boy, Umar Kabiru Abdullahi, Lawal Sani, Shamsuddin Aliyu, George Eze, Ayuba Ishak, and Kabiru Ali, were convicted for various SIM card-related offences. Specifically, the first convict,

Bako Joseph Boy, was charged with the sale of SIM cards outside a controlled environment, while the other six were arraigned on the charge of the sale of fraudulently registered SIM cards.

NCC said the offences were contrary to section 517 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 65 (1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and Section 65 (2) of the NCC Act, 2003 and punishable under the same Act.

“The suspects, who pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them, were subsequently convicted as charged and sentenced to two months imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of N15,000 and six months imprisonment or the option of fine in the sum of N20,000.

“The arrest of the suspects followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NCC, NSCDC, and DSS to strengthen inter-agency collaboration towards curbing the criminal act of registering and selling of preregistered SIM cards in the country.

The use of pre-registered SIM cards gives cover for unwholesome activities like kidnapping, call masking, threat to lives, bullying, armed robbery, identity theft, financial crimes and SIM swap fraud, among others,” NCC said.

The convictions showed that the commitment of the NCC to stop the use of unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in the country was yielding results.

The telecoms regulator, therefore, urged the general public to stop the sale, purchase, and use of preregistered SIM cards as it constituted a punishable offence under the law

Like this: Like Loading...