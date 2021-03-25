Court convicts two fake EFCC operatives, 8 others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday secured 10 convictions before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The convicts, according to the Head, Media of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, are: Beyioku Olatunji (a.k.a Bashorun), Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi (a.k.a Ola 1),Adeleke Ridwan Adekunle, AbdulFatai Waliu, Adelani Sarafa Yomi, Folarin Ikeoluwa Akinleye, Adebisi Abiola Victor, Adio Toheeb Oladimeji, Ogundulu Oluwashola Temitope and Amoo Rilwan Babatunde, TheBeyiokubrothers, Olatunji and Oluwafemi, werearrested in November 2019, for allegedly and falsely presenting themselves as operatives of thecommissiontodefraud members of the public.

The two notorious SupernumeraryPolicemen( akaSpy Police), wereinitiallyarraigned on January 23,2020 before JusticeMohammedAbubakarof the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on 18-count bordering on conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, moneylaunderingand obtaining money under false pretences. They pleaded not guilty when the charges were readtothem. The duo, thereafter, approached the commission for a plea bargain, despite the fact that the Beyioku brothers alongside the eight other defendants had pleaded guilty to onecount of impersonation separately filed against them by the EFCC.

