Court decides on PDP Convention today

Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt division will today decide on whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will go on with its National Convention on Saturday or not. The appeal panel had on Tuesday, fixed today to rule on the application by the PDP’s suspended National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus challenging his suspension by his ward in Rivers State.

The embattled National Chairman is also asking the court to grant that his four-year tenure ends on December 9 this year, and that any meeting held with regard to the forthcoming convention that was not presided by him was null and void. The panel had given counsel to the appeal 24 hours to exchange briefs and address the court today. Despite the apprehension generated by Secondus’ appeal, preparations for the convention are still going on. A podium has been mounted at Eagle Square, one of the venues for the convention while uniforms have been distributed to ushers and party members.

The party secretariat was beehive of activities as monies have been disbursed to members of subcommittees to execute their assignments. The screening appeal committee, which began sitting on Tuesday, concluded its assignment on Wednesday.

