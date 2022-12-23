News

Court declares Abacha Kano PDP gov candidate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Kano yesterday declared Mohammad Sani Abacha as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Kano State governorship poll. In a judgment virtually delivered, Justice A.M. Liman nullified the primary that produced Sadik Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to substitute his name with that of Abacha. He was the plaintiff and INEC the first defendant. One of his lawyers Sai’du Tuduwada described it as a sound judgment and victory for democrac

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’ll support efforts to propagate stability, peace in Africa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria would support all efforts geared at propagating peace in Africa.   The President gave this assurance, yesterday, at a bi-lateral meeting with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.   In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President told the Sudanese leader […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu gets heroic welcome in Lagos over APC presidential victory

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as Akiolu tasks supporters on sincerity   The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday got a heroic welcome from hundreds of his supporters and other residents of Lagos State for winning the party’s presidential ticket against all odds. Tinubu scored 1,271 votes in a keenly contested primaries to defeat other aspirants. […]
News

Girl-Child Day: Tinubu Support group to train 100,000 indigent girls

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

In celebration of the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child, the Gbaja for Tiniubu/ Shettima Presidency Project 2023 has decided to train indigent girls on information technology skills and vocational skills across the country. Speaking at the flag-off of the training scheme at New-Era Girls Secondary School and Clegg’s Girls Grammar School Surulere, Lagos, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica