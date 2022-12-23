Court declares Abacha Kano PDP gov candidate

The Federal High Court in Kano yesterday declared Mohammad Sani Abacha as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Kano State governorship poll. In a judgment virtually delivered, Justice A.M. Liman nullified the primary that produced Sadik Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to substitute his name with that of Abacha. He was the plaintiff and INEC the first defendant. One of his lawyers Sai’du Tuduwada described it as a sound judgment and victory for democrac
Related Articles
Buhari: Nigeria’ll support efforts to propagate stability, peace in Africa
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria would support all efforts geared at propagating peace in Africa. The President gave this assurance, yesterday, at a bi-lateral meeting with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President told the Sudanese leader […]
Tinubu gets heroic welcome in Lagos over APC presidential victory
…as Akiolu tasks supporters on sincerity The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday got a heroic welcome from hundreds of his supporters and other residents of Lagos State for winning the party’s presidential ticket against all odds. Tinubu scored 1,271 votes in a keenly contested primaries to defeat other aspirants. […]
Girl-Child Day: Tinubu Support group to train 100,000 indigent girls
In celebration of the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child, the Gbaja for Tiniubu/ Shettima Presidency Project 2023 has decided to train indigent girls on information technology skills and vocational skills across the country. Speaking at the flag-off of the training scheme at New-Era Girls Secondary School and Clegg’s Girls Grammar School Surulere, Lagos, […]
