Court declares Abacha Kano PDP gov candidate

The Federal High Court in Kano yesterday declared Mohammad Sani Abacha as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Kano State governorship poll. In a judgment virtually delivered, Justice A.M. Liman nullified the primary that produced Sadik Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to substitute his name with that of Abacha. He was the plaintiff and INEC the first defendant. One of his lawyers Sai’du Tuduwada described it as a sound judgment and victory for democrac

