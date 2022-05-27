News Top Stories

Court declares Jonathan eligible to contest 2023 presidency

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Friday declared former President Goodluck Jonathan eligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Jonathan was inaugurated as Nigeria’s President in 2010 following the death of his principal, late Umaru Yar’Adua in 2007.

In 2015, while running for another term, a court ruled that Jonathan was eligible to contest as his first inauguration was done to complete Yar’Adua’s tenure.

However, in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the fourth alteration of the 1999 Constitution which bars Vice Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.

However, in an origination summons filed by Andy Solomon and Idibiye Abraham, the plaintiffs are seeking an order of the court stating that Jonathan is not affected by the fourth alteration.

The plaintiffs requested an accelerated hearing via a motion ex parte which was granted by Justice Isa Dashen allegedly to allow Jonathan to participate in the APC primary slated for Sunday, May 30.

The presiding judge, Justice Isa Hamma Dashen held that Jonathan’s right to vie for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law.

 

