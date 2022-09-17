News

Court declines FG’S request to compel ASUU to resume pending determination of suit

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday refused the prayers of the federal government to direct the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), to resume classes pending the determination of a federal government suit challenging the strike.

At the resumed sitting, counsel to the federal government, James Ikwe (SAN), requested the court to direct ASUU to resume work pending the determination of the suit. However, the defendant’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), opposed the request, stating that it would amount to determining the substantive suit. Justice Justice P. l. Hammam, who agreed with Falana said it was the issue for determination and therefore could not be resolved before hearing. Meanwhile the application brought by SERAP seeking to be joined as an interested party was not heard as the counsel filed another application, which was only served on the party yesterday. SERAP’s lawyer prayed the court to withdraw the earlier application and substitute the same with the current one. The court subsequently struck out the earlier application.

The lawyer also argued that for the sake of justice his application should be heard before entertaining other matters related to the suit. Falana agreed that for interest of justice and clarity it would be proper to hear the application brought by SERAP regarding same matter before the determination of other issues. He, however, added that the defendant (ASUU) is making moves to meet with stakeholders to ensure that the matter is resolved and asked for adjournment to Friday for completion of the process of filing that has commenced. The judge consequently adjourned the suit to Monday, September, 19 for hearing.

 

