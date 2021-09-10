News Top Stories

Court declines hearing suit to reinstate Secondus as PDP Chair

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday turned down the hearing of a suit seeking to reinstate Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The judge declined to entertain the suit on the ground that it is unripe for hearing and that the respondents are yet to respond to the motion on notice. Applicants in the suit marked FHC/L/ CS/1117/2021, are: Hon. Eddy Olafeso; Alhaji Rashidi Olakunle Sunmonu; Hon. Daisi Akintan; Hon. Bunmi Jenyo and Hon. Wahab Owokoniran.

However, those joined as respondents alongside PDP are: Prince (Dr.) Uche Secondus; Elder Yomi Akinwonmi (PDP Deputy National Chairman, South); Senator Suleiman (PDP Deputy National Chairman, North); Senator Ibrahim Tsauri (National Secretary, PDP); Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as first to seven respondents.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the applicants’ lawyer, Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu (SAN) told the court that his clients’ motion on notice was ripe for hearing following a ruling delivered by the court on September 1 that all parties in the suit be put on notice. However, there were issues with legal representations for the respondents when a lawyer, Chucks Ugo, announced his appearance for PDP and Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, the party’s National Secretary while another lawyer, Oladayo Ilori, also claimed to be representing all the respondents except Prince Secondus. Both Chucks and Oladayo informed the court that they have the mandate of the respondents to represent them in the suit.

