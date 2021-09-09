Court declines hearing suit to reinstate Secondus as PDP Chair

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos Thursday turned down the hearing of a suit seeking to reinstate Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge declined to entertain the suit on the ground that it is unripe for hearing and that the respondents are yet to respond to the motion on notice.

Applicants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1117/2021, are: Hon. Eddy Olafeso; Alhaji Rashidi Olakunle Sunmonu; Hon. Daisi Akintan; Hon. Bunmi Jenyo and Hon. Wahab Owokoniran.

However, those joined as respondents alongside PDP are: Prince (Dr.) Uche Secondus; Elder Yomi Akinwonmi (PDP Deputy National Chairman, South); Senator Suleiman (PDP Deputy National Chairman, North); Senator Ibrahim Tsauri (National Secretary, PDP); Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as first to seven respondents.

At the resumed hearing of the matter Thursday, the applicants’ lawyer, Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu (SAN) told the court that his clients’ motion on notice was ripe for hearing following a ruling delivered by the court on September 1 that all parties in the suit be put on notice.

However, there were issues with legal representations for the respondents when a lawyer, Chucks Ugo, announced his appearance for PDP and Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, the party’s National Secretary while another lawyer, Oladayo Ilori, also claimed to be representing all the respondents except Prince Secondus.

Both Chucks and Oladayo informed the court that they have the mandate of the respondents to represent them in the suit.

However, after taking arguments on the issue of representation from both lawyers, Justice Ringim held that they are in disharmony and cannot represent a client. He consequently urged them to resolve the issue amicably.

The judge also held that since the applicant’s processes were served on the respondents on September 2, the respondents are still within time to file their responses, and that the motion is unripe for hearing.

The judge while citing the recent warning of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on conflicting orders issued by court, also sought explanations from parties on the necessity of filing the suit.

He expressed his intention to return the case to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Tsoho, for reassignment, as there was no urgency in the affidavit filed by the applicants to entertain the suit during vacation.

Like this: Like Loading...