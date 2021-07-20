Court declines to suspend Lagos council poll

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday turned down a request for the suspension of the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos state.

A chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Raheem Rasaki Alani, had urged the court to order the suspension of the poll scheduled for July 24, 2021, pending the final determination of a suit he filed to challenge the conduct of the election in 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the state government.

The suit marked FHC/L/CS/677/2021, has Alani, a resident and registered voter in Agege LGA, as the plaintiff, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) were the 1st and 2nd defendants.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, some political parties among which are the African Action Congress (AAC) and African Peoples Movement (APM) informed the court of their intention to join as plaintiffs.

In his submissions, LASIEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) prayed the court to adjourn further proceedings till after the annual vacation because he is yet to be served with motions of parties seeking to join the suit.

Like this: Like Loading...