News

Court deposes first class monarch in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

An Ondo State High Court has deposed the traditional ruler of Oke-Igbo in the Ile-Oluji/ Oke-Igbo Local Government Area Oba Babajide Lawrence Oluwole five years after his coronation. Justice Ademola Enikuemehin at the weekend restrained him from parading himself as the Olu-Oke of Okeigbo. The court held that Oluwole is not a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, whose turn is to produce the next traditional ruler of the community. Oluwole was presented with the staff of office and instruments of appointment as the Olu-Oke of Oke Igbo by the state government in 2018. Dissatisfied by the development, the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House challenged the decision in court.

The suit was filed on behalf of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House through their counsel Chief Sola Ebiseeni had Princes Rufus Adekanye and Temitope Adeoye, the Head and Secretary as claimants. The suit which has Oluwole, the Oke-Igbo traditional kingmakers, and the state government as defendants challenged the appointment of Oluwole claiming he is not a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House whose turn it is to present a candidate to the throne which they said they claimed is still vacant. Consequently, the plaintiffs sought a declaration that the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo Chieftaincy in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State is subject to the Declaration in Part Two of Justice Adeloye Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Chieftaincy Matters and the Chiefs Law CAP 27 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We must be united –Atiku

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to remain united despite their current existential challenges and struggles for economic survival. Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, “disunity doesn’t help Nigerians because it makes it impossible for them to unite for a mutu-ally beneficial common cause. “I believe that our common interests […]
News

Edo govt: College of Education workers not owed salaries

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Edo State Government has insisted that it does not owe the protesting workers of the defunct Edo State College of Education, Ekiadolor, noting that salary arrears owed at the termination of the immediate past government have been cleared. In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. […]
News

Sanwo-Olu suspends safe termination of pregnancy guidelines

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the suspension of the State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications by the Directorate of Family Health and Nutrition in the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH). This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi. Following the launching of […]

Leave a Comment