Court deposes first class monarch in Ondo

An Ondo State High Court has deposed the traditional ruler of Oke-Igbo in the Ile-Oluji/ Oke-Igbo Local Government Area Oba Babajide Lawrence Oluwole five years after his coronation. Justice Ademola Enikuemehin at the weekend restrained him from parading himself as the Olu-Oke of Okeigbo. The court held that Oluwole is not a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, whose turn is to produce the next traditional ruler of the community. Oluwole was presented with the staff of office and instruments of appointment as the Olu-Oke of Oke Igbo by the state government in 2018. Dissatisfied by the development, the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House challenged the decision in court.

The suit was filed on behalf of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House through their counsel Chief Sola Ebiseeni had Princes Rufus Adekanye and Temitope Adeoye, the Head and Secretary as claimants. The suit which has Oluwole, the Oke-Igbo traditional kingmakers, and the state government as defendants challenged the appointment of Oluwole claiming he is not a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House whose turn it is to present a candidate to the throne which they said they claimed is still vacant. Consequently, the plaintiffs sought a declaration that the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo Chieftaincy in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State is subject to the Declaration in Part Two of Justice Adeloye Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Chieftaincy Matters and the Chiefs Law CAP 27 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State 2006.