News

Court didn’t acquit ex-Jigawa gov, Turaki, of fraud–EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comments Off on Court didn’t acquit ex-Jigawa gov, Turaki, of fraud–EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied reports that a Federal High Court in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, acquitted a former governor of the state, Mr. Saminu Turaki, of an alleged money laundering charge preferred against him by the anti-graft agency. There were reports during the week that the court “discharged” and “acquitted” the former Jigawa State Chief executive. In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC said: “The October 13, ruling of the Federal High Court Dutse, striking out the money laundering charges brought against Saminu Turaki, a former governor of Jigawa State by the EFCC does not amount to an acquittal.”

He said the clarification became necessary against the backdrop of “widespread media reports purporting that the former governor had been discharged and acquitted of the charges preferred against him by the Commission.” According to Uwujaren: “Justice Hassan Dikko in striking out the case on Thursday, premised his decision on the absence of the EFCC prosecutor in court and stated that the Commission is at liberty to proceed with the case when it is ready.

“Without prejudice to the decision by his Lordship, his position was not premised on the weight of the evidence by the prosecution or the lack of it. The substantive issues have not even been canvassed before his Lordship. “The Commission considers this ruling another unfortunate hiatus in the 15 years trial and will certainly return to court to conclude this case. “Most of the delays that hallmark this trial had been at the instance of the defendant.” He explained further that Turaki was first arraigned alongside three companies before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja on July 13, 2007.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pensioners urge PenCom to implement unpaid 15% increment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have appealed to the National Pension Commission (Pen- Com) to implement their 15 and 33 per cent pension increment and other benefits. The ContributoryPensioners Union of Nigeria (CPUN), South-WestZone, madetheappeal yesterday during a peaceful protest in Ibadan. The CPUN President, Mr Joseph Idowu, while addressing journalists, said PenCom […]
News

JUST IN: Remains of NAF crash personnel arrive National Military Cemetery

Posted on Author Reporter

  The remains of the seven Nigeria Airforce officers who lost their lives in Sunday’s plane crash in Abuja, have arrived the National Military Cemetery, Abuja for burial. Families, men of the Nigerian air force, army and navy are all present to pay their last respects. All on board the NAF plane died when it […]
News Top Stories

Privatisation: BPE targets N493bn to boost FG’s revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises ( BPE) would be remitting the sum of N493 billion as privatisation proceeds to the fiscal pool in 2021.   To provide these proceeds are 36 projects spread across different institutions. Director-General, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, gave the update on Monday in Abuja at the media chat. Okoh said a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica