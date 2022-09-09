Court directs extension of order stopping Buhari, NBC from shutting down 53 stations

The order stopping President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licences of 53 broadcast stations and shutting down their operations for allegedly failing to renew their licences has been extended. Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, extended the order yesterday Justice Akintayo Aluko of the same court on August 29 granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on a motion ex parte by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). Justice Aluko granted the order pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction. But when the matter came up before Justice Osiagor he did not only extend the order of interim injunction pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice, but he also adjourned the case until October 26, 2022, for the hearing of the originating summons. The decision followed the hearing of an argument by SERAP and NGE’s counsel Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN). SERAP and NGE in August filed their legal offensive against Buhari and NBC, asking the court for “a declaration that Section 10(a) of the Third Schedule to the NBC Act used by NBC to threaten to revoke the licenses of 53 broadcast stations and to shut down the stations is unconstitutional and unlawful, as it violates freedom of expression”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...