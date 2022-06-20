Metro & Crime

Court directs police to go after land grabbers in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

An Ogun State Customary Court sitting in Ado- Odo and presided over by Honourable Abayomi Dada, Comrade Fakeye M I and Honourable Aina JB has directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agbara to ensure that all parties involved in the dispute over a large expanse of land in Akinwunmi, Igbo Oba village and again farmland are restrained from doing anything on the lands.

 

The Ogun court in the case with Suit No AD2/102/2022 also directed the police in Agbara Divisional Police Station to arrest anybody found culpable in trespassing on the lands for onward arraignment in court.

 

The court gave the order, while granting an injunction sought before it by one of the three parties, involved in the dispute over the large expanse of land. According to the heads of the court, the injunction was granted following the activities of land grabbers, who are said to have been killing, maiming and attacking people on the land.

 

Two parties, Prince Yussuf Adesina and seven others were initially against Pastor Segun Durojaiye and five others, before they were later joined by Prince Ramoni Jegede and two others.

 

The court ruled that, “The court considers the activities of the land grabbers and the incessant killings, maiming and forcible entry, bloodletting that is rampant on the lands around the area.

 

“The court has no option than to grant the consensus opinion of both parties so that peace and sanity can be returned to the land.” The court ruled: “Therefore, injunction is hereby imposed on the disputed land henceforth, in the interim pending the final determination of the case in court.”

 

It warned that, “There should be no entering into the land by any of the three parties in court. No sale of land, digging, construction, plastering or roofing or any form of alienation on the disputed land.”

 

The court also ruled that, ” Both parties, their agents, servants or privies are hereby restrained, including their Legal/ personal representatives pending the final determination of the case in court.”

 

It also ordered that “It is hereby ordered that the Division Police Officer in charge of Agbara police formation of the Nigeria Police Force is hereby empowered to mobilise his officers to move in and effect the arrest of anybody found culpable for onward arraignment at any court of competent criminal jurisdiction.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Golden Dawn: Army flags-off free medical service in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Nigerian Army, yesterday flagged off free medical services in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Flagging off the medical services on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Commanding Officer, 24 support Engineer Regiment, Nkwegwu Military Cantonment, Lt Col. Malik Sa’ad, said the program was part of […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly suspends 3 LG chairmen for flouting guidelines

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday has suspended three local government council chairmen over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities. The House said it could no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen stubbornly flout the state’s local government guidelines. The affected chairmen included Hon. Ogidan Mukandasi […]
Metro & Crime

JOHESU strike grounds activities in health facilities

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Cephas Iorhemen Kenneth Ofoma and Sola Adeyemo

Warning strike by health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) yesterday grounded activities at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.   Rising from a congress held on the premises of the hospital, the FMC Chairman of JOHESU, Bashir Ayobamiji-Obabiyi, directed his members to immediately withdraw their services […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica