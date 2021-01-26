News Top Stories

Court discharges Justice Yinusa as NJC lifts suspension of judge

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday discharged an embattled Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice Mohammed Yinusa, accused of receiving bribe from two Senior lawyers while serving as a public officer.

 

The discharge of the embattled judge was sequel to the application of the Defence Counsel, John Odubela, SAN, who sort the leave of court to strike out the criminal charges against the defendant, who has been reinstated as judicial officer.

 

Odubela informed the court that the National Judicial Council (NJC) in a letter, which was tendered as Exhibit and dated December 29, 2020, lifted the suspension on Justice Yinusa.

 

The embattled judge was standing trial alongside a staff at the firm of Rickey Tarfa & Co., one Esther Agbor, who was accused of paying N1.5 million into Yinusa’s account.

 

Both defendants had pleaded not guilty to an amended nine-count charge bothering on attempt to pervert course of justice, corruption by public official, use of office or position for gratification in the sum of N2,250,000 million.

 

It could be recalled that in 2016, the National Judicial Council, NJC, had recommended the retirement of Justice Yinusa but President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to act on this recommendation and Justice Yinusa has instituted moves to get the NJC to reconsider this decision.

 

However, Justice Sherifat Solebo, in a short ruling, struck out the corruption charges against the embattled judge following the submission of the defence Counsel and in accordance to the letter of reinstatement and lifting of Yinusa’s suspension as a judge by the NJC.

 

Justice Solebo noted that since the defendant has been reinstated back into the bench, as a judge, he is immune from any criminal proceedings.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs want injection of N2trn infrastructure fund into economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the 36 states of the country have called on the Federal Government to inject the N2 trillion Nigeria Infrastructure Investment Fund to stimulate the nation’s economy. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, also made case for the revitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank to support the government’s housing programme. Chairman of […]
News

Agro entrepreneur tasks Buhari on food security growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Chief Executive Officer, Xtralarge Farms, Lagos State, Mrs. Abosede Oyibokure, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invest more resources in agriculture in the nation’s quest to produce sufficient food, raise Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and drastically reduce hunger in the country. She also said her company was offering registered members 6,000 plots of land […]
News

CSO seeks Akpabio, NDDC board’s suspension

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A civil society organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, and to suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged corruption and mismanagement of the commission. A statement signed by the executive director TADI, Yomi David, stressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica