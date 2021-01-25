News

Court discharges Justice Yinusa, as NJC lifts suspension of judge 

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Monday discharged an embattled Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice Mohammed Yinusa, accused of receiving bribe from two Senior lawyers while serving as a public officer.

 

The discharge of the embattled judge was sequel to the application of the Defence Counsel, John Odubela (SAN), who sort the leave of court to strike out the criminal charges against the defendant, who has been reinstated as  judicial officer.

 

Odubela informed the court that the National Judicial Council (NJC) in a letter, which was tendered as Exhibit and dated December 29, 2020, lifted the suspension from office of Justice Yinusa.

 

The embattled judge was standing trial alongside a staff at the firm of Rickey Tarfa & Co., one Esther Agbor, who was accused of paying N1.5 million into Yinusa’s account.

 

Both defendants had pleaded not guilty to an amended nine-count charge bordering on attempt to pervert course of justice, corruption by public official, use of office or position for gratification in the sum of N2,250,000

 

It would be recalled that in 2016, the NJC had recommended the retirement of Justice Yinusa but President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to act on this recommendation and Justice Yinusa has instituted moves to get the NJC to reconsider this decision.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Girl, 7, among several children killed as shootings surge across US

Posted on Author Reporter

*14 killed, 77 injured President Donald Trump said he is ready to intervene after a huge spike in gun violence marred Independence Day celebrations over the weekend. In just a few days, 77 people in Chicago were injured and 14 lives were lost, including two children. Among them was seven-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was shot […]
News

NCC intensifies consultation for 5G deployment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said it has intensified consultation for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria. NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement said that a Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) had been developed to drive the policy. Adinde noted […]
News

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says 104 suspected bandits killed in one week The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North East theatre of operation, to the North West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica