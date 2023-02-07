News

Court discharges Okorocha, others of alleged N3bn fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday discharged former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and six others from a N3 billion fraud charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a ruling, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the objection raised by the defendants against the propriety of the charge. The court held that the EFCC acted unlawfully when it ignored the directive by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and proceeded to initiate the criminal proceeding against Okorocha and others. The court further held that the EFCC, like every other law enforcement/prosecuting agency, was under the obligation to defer to the directive of the AGF in deciding whether or not to prosecute an alleged offender.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC meets with RECs over attack on facilities

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to meet with its 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) over the recurring fire incidents in its facilities in some parts of the country. National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the Commission was informed of yet another fire […]
News

NNPC 2020 RETREAT: GOV EMMANUEL DEMANDS FOR PETROLEUM DEPOT IN A’IBOM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has insisted that Akwa Ibom State sitting on 25% of Nigeria’s oil and gas reserve, deserves at least a petroleum depot to regig the state economy and open up job opportunities for the youths.   He has also maintained that Akwa Ibom is strategically positioned in […]
News

Strict, six-day coronavirus lockdown begins in Aussie state

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of Australia’s strictest lockdowns began on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle the latest flare-up of the novel coronavirus. Images on social media showed empty streets in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia state, on day one of the state-wide lockdown. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica