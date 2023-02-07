Court discharges Okorocha, others of alleged N3bn fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday discharged former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and six others from a N3 billion fraud charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a ruling, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the objection raised by the defendants against the propriety of the charge. The court held that the EFCC acted unlawfully when it ignored the directive by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and proceeded to initiate the criminal proceeding against Okorocha and others. The court further held that the EFCC, like every other law enforcement/prosecuting agency, was under the obligation to defer to the directive of the AGF in deciding whether or not to prosecute an alleged offender.
Related Articles
INEC meets with RECs over attack on facilities
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to meet with its 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) over the recurring fire incidents in its facilities in some parts of the country. National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the Commission was informed of yet another fire […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NNPC 2020 RETREAT: GOV EMMANUEL DEMANDS FOR PETROLEUM DEPOT IN A’IBOM
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has insisted that Akwa Ibom State sitting on 25% of Nigeria’s oil and gas reserve, deserves at least a petroleum depot to regig the state economy and open up job opportunities for the youths. He has also maintained that Akwa Ibom is strategically positioned in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Strict, six-day coronavirus lockdown begins in Aussie state
One of Australia’s strictest lockdowns began on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle the latest flare-up of the novel coronavirus. Images on social media showed empty streets in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia state, on day one of the state-wide lockdown. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)