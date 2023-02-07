Court discharges Okorocha, others of alleged N3bn fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday discharged former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and six others from a N3 billion fraud charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a ruling, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the objection raised by the defendants against the propriety of the charge. The court held that the EFCC acted unlawfully when it ignored the directive by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and proceeded to initiate the criminal proceeding against Okorocha and others. The court further held that the EFCC, like every other law enforcement/prosecuting agency, was under the obligation to defer to the directive of the AGF in deciding whether or not to prosecute an alleged offender.

