Court discharges Shekarau in N950m campaign fund fraud

The Court of Appeal, Kano Division, has discharged former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, over alleged conspiracy and receiving the sum of N25 million without passing any through any financial institution and taking custody and control of N950 million.

The money, alleged to have been unlawfully obtained from the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allson Maduekwe and shared among members of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano.

Delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Amina Wambai, who held the brief of Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya, maintained that the EFCC didn’t discharge the burden of proof against Mallam Shekarau, who was on 27 September, 2019 at the Federal High Court, Kano, presided over by Justice Lewis Allagoa, ordered to enter his defense after a no case submission by his counsel was overruled.

The Court of Appeal upheld that EFCC had failed to establish a linkage between Mallam Shekarau and the sum of N25 million. The court also said the evidence adduced by both counsel exonerated Shekarau in criminal conspiracy between Bashir Ahmad and Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau as alleged by the EFCC.

Similarly the Court of Appeal maintained that EFCC had failed to prove that Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau had taken part in the distribution of N950 million in his residence, stressing that the prosecution before the lower court indicated that N950 million collected from Diezani Alison Maduekwe was unlawfully collected.

She said the court was a place of justice and not speculation and hearsay. The court said that there was no evidence that can warrant Mallam Shekarau to open his defence before the Federal High Court, Kano.

