Court dismisses Akume suit against Benue govt, four others

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman has struck out a suit filed by one Sesugh Akume against the Benue State government for denying him access to public financial records he requested. Also joined in the suit was the Accountant-General of the state and three others.

The plaintiff had on September 23, 2019, requested information on the 2019, federation account allocations received by the state from January 2020 to July 2020 from the office of the Accountant- General of the state but there was no reply. Akume also made the same request to the chairman of Logo Local Government Area from January to July of last year but received no reply which made him drag the defendants to court seeking the interpretation of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act 2011. However, counsel representing the state, Douglas Pepe (SAN), submitted that the plaintiff, Mr. Akume, has no locus standi to institute a suit against the government and prayed the court to dismiss the suit arguing that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the suit. In his judgement, Justice Ityonyiman agreed with the submission of counsel to the state, Pepe (SAN), that the plaintiff has no locus standi to institute the suit, adding that there was nothing to show that the plaintiff has suffered special damages.

Like this: Like Loading...