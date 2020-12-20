Court dismisses AMCON’s ex-parte order on telecoms firm

An Abuja Federal High Court has vacated an ex-parte order against Peace Global Satellite Communication network and its Managing Director, Oreye Livingstone, which was earlier obtained in March.

The earlier interim ex-parte order which granted Benson Ibezim, the 3rd Claimant/ Respondent the receiver manager appointed by AMCON, the First Respondent to take possession of the properties belonging to Oreye and his wife, which include their residence and hotel located at Omole Estate, Lagos, was vacated after careful consideration of all affidavits, counter-affidavits, written addresses, exhibits and submissions of counsel for and against the relief sought.

Delivering judgement, the presiding Judge, Justice A. I. Chikere, who ordered immediate vacation of the ex-parte order, noted that the court discharged or set aside the earlier order because the earlier ex-parte order was obtained without jurisdiction and upon suppression of facts.

Besides the judge noted that AMCON’s lawyer went ahead to move the motion on March 9 in spite of the fact that a notice on motion showing that the matter was in the Supreme Court was served the Claimant on February 14 this year.

It would be recalled that Oreye Livingstone, had petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions over AMACON’s seizure of his properties.

According to the petition, AMCON took possession of his two housing property and business premises after 15 heavily armed policemen stormed his hotel in Omole Estate on July 24 this year and AMCON Receiver, Benson Ibezim took partial possession of the property because the Receiver failed to file motion on notice within 14 days as directed in Paragraph 9 of the same order of the Court dated March 9, 2020. However, three days to the court ruling, the Receiver attempted to take full possession.

This, according to Oreye, is happening when the matter which has dragged on for years is now before the Supreme Court.

