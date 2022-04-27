Court dismisses CCT chair’s application to stop Senate probe

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar, to go and appear before the Nigerian Senate for probe on allegations of misconduct brought against him in a public petition.

The court dismissed Umar’s suit instituted against the Senate and others seeking to stop them from investigating him on an alleged public misconduct at Banex Plaza in Abuja on March 29, 2021. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement held that the case of the CCT chairman lacked merit and had no cogent reason to stop the Senate from undertaking its constitutional functions.

Justice Ekwo held that sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution under which the CCT boss sought to be protected by the court did not confer any protection or refuge on him. The judge said as a public officer administering law relating to conduct of public officers, Umar has no reason to institute the suit to stop the Senate from investigating a public petition seeking justice on moral standard.

