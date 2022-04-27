News

Court dismisses CCT chair’s application to stop Senate probe

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar, to go and appear before the Nigerian Senate for probe on allegations of misconduct brought against him in a public petition.

The court dismissed Umar’s suit instituted against the Senate and others seeking to stop them from investigating him on an alleged public misconduct at Banex Plaza in Abuja on March 29, 2021. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement held that the case of the CCT chairman lacked merit and had no cogent reason to stop the Senate from undertaking its constitutional functions.

Justice Ekwo held that sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution under which the CCT boss sought to be protected by the court did not confer any protection or refuge on him. The judge said as a public officer administering law relating to conduct of public officers, Umar has no reason to institute the suit to stop the Senate from investigating a public petition seeking justice on moral standard.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JPTS alerts agencies, public to cases of iIllegal poaching, absorption of students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a move to forestall illegality in the education sector and uphold the ethos of the teaching profession globally, the JPTS Institute of Management and Technology, has alerted appropriate agencies as well as the general public to rising cases of poaching and graduation of students. In a letter written to the Federal Ministry of Education […]
News

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccinees nears 50%

Posted on Author Reporter

    Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday in what it called the start of a return to routine enabled by a COVID-19 vaccination drive that has reached almost half the population. While shops were open to all, access to leisure sites like gyms and theatres was limited to vaccinees or those who […]
News Top Stories

Anambra Airport’ll bring economic prosperity -Obiano, Ibeto, others

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said that the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport would restore peace, progress, and bring socioeconomic development of the state and the South East by extension.   The governor stated this on Friday, at the occasion of the demonstration and inaugural test-landing of airplanes in the new airport. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica