Court dismisses Deji’s suit challenging Iralepo’s installation

An Akure High Court yesterday dismissed the suit filed by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, challenging the installation of Oba Olugbenga Ojo as the Iralepo of Isinkan in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State. Justice Olusegun Odusola held that the Iralepo of Isinkan is a recognized chieftaincy under the Chiefs Laws of the state and not under the Deji of Akure. Oba Aladelusi, who is the Chairman of the state Council of Obas had in an originating summons filed by his counsel, Mr Ekaete Udofot, claimed that the state gov-ernment had no powers to recognise the Iralepo, stating that a judgment of the Court of Appeal had declared that the Iralepo of Isinkan was a quarter Chief under the Prescribed Authority of the Deji of Akure. The suit filed by the monarch and his chiefs had Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; and kingmakers of Isikan as defendants. However, Ojo, who has been appointed as the Iralepo of Isinkan by the Isinkan community through his counsel, Chief Sola Ebiseni, raised a preliminary objec-tion challenging the locus standi of the Deji to institute the action being not a member of Isinkan or of its Ruling House.
