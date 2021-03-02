Court dismisses firm’s bid to appeal FCMB’s possession of Ashake estate

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a motion seeking leave to appeal a February 11, 2020 judgement which granted First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Ltd possession of Ashake Estate at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The judge agreed with FCMB that the motion filed by Law Union and Rock Insurance was incompetent, having been filed out of time. The motion was filed over three months after the judgement.

Law Union and Rock Insurance had sought leave of court to appeal the judgement in a suit marked FHC/L/ CS/130/2019 as an Interested party/applicant, while FCMB is judgement creditor/ respondent and Tunji Ogunwusi & Primewaterview Ltd were judgement debtors.

The Interested party/ applicant filed a motion on notice dated October 16, 2020 seeking an order granting leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal as an interested party against the judgement of Justice Liman delivered on 11, February, 2020.

The applicant further prayed the court for an order staying the execution and or further execution or the enforcement of the judgement in any manner pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

Justice Liman’s judgement had granted FCMB possession of Ashake Estate, via a foreclosure order, following Ogunwusi & Primewaterview Ltd’s alleged debts to the firm.

Primewaterview Ltd and Tunji Ogunwusi had entered a Deed of Tripartite Legal Mortgage as security for a loan allegedly granted them by FCMB, under which the entire Ashake Estate became encumbered as security for the loan

