Court dismisses lawyer's suit seeking Tinubu's disqualification over same faith ticket candidacy

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the nomination of a Muslim-Muslim candidacy for the 2023 presidential election.

The suit instituted by an Abuja based legal practitioner, Osigwe Ahmed Momoh was thrown out by the judge on ground of lack of locus standi by the plaintiff.

Trial Judge, Justice A.R Mohammed held that the lawyer, having not been a member of APC and having not participated in the process that produced Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, cannot query them over the nominations.

The legal practitioner had in the suit prayed the Court for an order nullifying the candidature of APC and Tinubu from participating in the presidential election on the ground that the nomination of Muslim-Muslim candidacy is unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of sections 14, 15 and 224 of the 1999 Constitution.

Specifically, the lawyer, who claimed to be an apostle of the rule of law and social justice, argued that a Muslim-Muslim candidacy runs counter to the spirit of national cohesion, integration and unity.

 

