News

Court dismisses NJC’s objection on Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s sack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal High Court, Abuja has dismissed an objection raised by the National Judicial Council (NJC) against the hearing of the case instituted by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia challenging her dismissal.
Ruling on the matter on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed all the objections on the grounds that they were misplaced and that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s claim was misconstrued.
The NJC had, in 2018, dismissed Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court from the service of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) on grounds of alleged gross judicial misconduct.
Not satisfied with the NJC’s action,  Justice Ofili- Ajumogobia approached the Federal High Court, Abuja challenging the process adopted by the fact-finding committee of the NJC that recommended her dismissal.
The judge asked the court to declare  the report of the committee illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.
The dismissed judge maintained that her fundamental right to fair hearing was breeched in the way and manner she was dismissed from the court bench.
The NJC and other defendants in the matter, however,  filed separate preliminary objections against the hearing of the suit on the grounds that the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain such a matter.
The council held  that, being a labour-related matter involving an employee, the judge ought to have gone to the National Industrial Court to ventilate her grievances.
The defendants;  the Attorney-General of the Federation, President Muhammadu Buhari, Justice Olufemi Akinta, Justice Ishaq Bello and Justice Julieth Kentu denied the claim of denial of fair hearing alleged by the judge.
They also contended that the case was statute-barred having not been instituted within three months as required by the Public Officers Protection Act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Zulum swears in two professors among 27 elected LG chairmen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday presided over the swearing- in of 27 elected chairmen of local government areas in the state, among them, two university professors and PhD holders, raising the standard of leadership at the local government level.   The two professors were Adamu Alooma, a professor of banking and finance, also […]
News

Gridlock as protesters block Lagos highway

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Many commuters were yesterday stranded around the Alausa and Berger areas in Lagos State as protesters blocked the Alausa section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The protesters had moved from the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly to block the highway. The placards-carrying protesters barricaded the highway from the Secretariat bus-stop, opposite Magodo Phase II. […]
News

Pompeo: ‘There will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Despite Biden win US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said “there will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration” – despite the president having lost the election to Joe Biden. The remarks reflected the existing administration’s ongoing refusal to accept the result of the November 3 vote. The Electoral College is due […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica