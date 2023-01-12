News

Court dismisses PDP’s certificate forgery suit against Kwara gov

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday dismissed a certificate forgery suit instituted against the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for want of merit and jurisdiction.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, while dismissing the suit, held that the PDP’S case was baseless, unwarranted and constituted a gross abuse of the Court.

The PDP had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), AbdulRasaq and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2022, PDP had prayed that the governor and APC be disqualified from the 2023 governorship election on the allegation of presentation of forged West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate to secure nomination.

The party also prayed for an order of the Court compelling INEC to delist the name of the governor and APC from those cleared for the general elections.

However, in his judgment, Justice Ekwo upheld the preliminary objection to the suit filed on the governor’s behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi.

 

