Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu, Shettima from presidential election

The Federal High Court in Abuja Friday dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima from participating in the next month general elections.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit on the ground that the PDP lacked the locus standi to institute it .

Justice Ekwo, who held that the case was caught by the principle of estoppel, described the suit as an abuse of court process.

The PDP in its originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1734/2022, had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Tinubu and Shettima as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

