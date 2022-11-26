Court dismisses pre-election suit against Oyo PDP primaries

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has dismissed a suit filed by two aspirants to the position of House of Representatives and five aspirants to the House of Assembly in Oyo State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing their failure to attend the May 22, 2022 Congress and failure to complain to the Election Appeal Committee. The plaintiffs are: Hon. Olopade Taofeek, Barr. Niyi Aborisade (House of Reps), and Hon. Taiwo Jimoh, Hon. Sakiru Raheem, Hon. Akande Toyin, Hon. Jelili Azeez and Hon. Ayoade Olusegun for the Oyo House of Assembly.

They had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the PDP as defendants. While Mr. Michael Lana represented the plaintiffs, F. O. Ajiboye represented the INEC, while Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) led Adetunji Muraina, D.D. Owoeye, and E. M. Olona for the PDP. In their Originating Summons, Lana’s main contention on behalf of his clients was that the results declared at the end of the primary were not entered in Form PD 004, thus making the result to be invalid.

The plaintiffs were attacking what the National officers of the party did in respect of the Congress and primary elections in Oyo state, noting that “elections shall be held on specified dates”, and that the deponent to the affidavits sworn to (Oyo PDP Secretary) was not the proper person to do so on behalf of the National Officers Responding, Kalejaye said that the court did not have the jurisdiction even to entertain the matter because the plaintiffs had 14 days to complain to a court, but they did not. “I therefore submit that all the reliefs being sought are no longer available by virtue of Section 285 (9) of the Nigerian Constitution. Where an aspirant has an issue with the conduct of primary under the Electoral Guidelines which is binding on the plaintiffs, the plaintiffs have a duty to exhaust internal remedies.

