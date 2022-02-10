Court dismisses suit against FAAN’s concessionaire, awards N3.15m in firm’s favour

Justice Yellim Bogoro of a Lagos Federal High Court, today, struck out a suit filed against a company, Integrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa Limited, (iCUBE), a former concessionaire of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, its Managing Director, the Company Secretary and four banks for lack of diligent prosecution.

The court also awarded a total punitive cost of N3.15 million against the seven applicants in the suit. The defendants include the Managing Director of the company, who was a former All Progressives Congress gubernatorial aspirant in Ondo State, Moyosola Niran Oladunni and the Company Secretary Mr Kehinde Akingbola. Justice Bogoro struck out the suit, sequel to an application orally moved for such by Professor Joseph Abugu (SAN), counsel to the defendants, who informed the court that neither the applicants nor their counsels has appeared in court since the suit was filed early last year.

The plaintiffs in the suit, marked FHC/L/ CS/817/2021, include businessman, Folusho Adeagbo; Bola Cole; Oluwole Tella; Jide Alufa; Wale Akomolafe; Toluwaleke Abajingin and Rotimi Aladesanmi. The plaintiffs through their counsel, Declean Kemdirim, in a motion on Notice filed before the court, had asked for a declaration that the Annual General Meeting of the first defendant, Integrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa Limited, held on April 27, 2021, was not properly and duly convened and that by virtue of the inconclusive status of the said first AGM of the company, the said Meeting cannot be relied upon as establishing the retirement of the Directors of the Company. “This is in accordance with Section 28 (1) of the Companies And Allied Matters Act, 2020, (The Act”) where the statutory re-election of any Director could not be held due to the disruption of the Meeting.

The plaintiffs also asked for a declaration that if however, it is established that all Directors of the company validly retired at the said AGM, then, Moyosola Niran Oladumni (second defendant) cannot validly remain the Managing Director of the company.”

