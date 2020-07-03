News

Court dismisses suit against Oshiomhole, others

An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi yesterday dismissed a suit filed against the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and three others. The said suit, which was filed by Comrade Mustapha Salihu and five others, had prompted the court to grant an interim order on March 4 suspending Oshiomhole from further acting as the APC’s National Chairman. The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division consequently, on June 16, upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension.

Parties were to return to the High Court for determination of the substantive suit. However, at the resumed hearing yesterday, plaintiff ’s counsel, Oluwola Afolabi, moved a motion to withdraw the case. Afolabi said the withdrawal was informed by the directive by leaders of the APC that all court cases be discontinued in the interest of peace.

Counsel to Oshiomhole and one other, Ginika Ezeoke said she was not opposed to the plaintiffs’ desire to withdraw. Ezeoke then urged the court to dismiss the suit on the grounds that parties have filed pleadings and have joined issues in relation to the subject of the case. Ruling, the trial Judge, Justice Danlami Senchi dismissed the suit and ordered parties to bear their respective costs.

